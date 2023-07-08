    বাংলা

    Britney Spears struck self in incident with Victor Wembanyama: police

    When the pop star touched the athlete, the security guard pushed her hand off of the player without looking, and then Britney hit herself in the face with her hand, a detective said

    Reuters
    Published : 8 July 2023, 03:56 AM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 03:56 AM

    Las Vegas police said Friday that no charges will be filed after an investigation into the incident in which pop star Britney Spears allegedly was struck by a member of the security team for No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

    Spears, 41, alleged battery in filing a police report. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department, however, said that "no charges will be filed against the person involved."

    The police officer who filed the report, John Santo, described the security footage he reviewed of the incident on Wednesday at the Aria, a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

    "Detectives and I were able to review surveillance footage of the event which showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder," Santo wrote, per Rolling Stone. "When she touched the player (the security guard) pushes her hand off of the player without looking, which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

    Spears, however, said she was backhanded in the face by security as she attempted to approach Wembanyama in an attempt to get his attention for a photo.

    Wembanyama, 19, said a person grabbed him from behind and that his security team dealt with the matter.

    Wembanyama is in town for the NBA Summer League and is expected to make his debut on Friday night when the Spurs play the Charlotte Hornets.

    Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, were with others on their way to dinner when the incident occurred.

