Britney Spears struck self in incident with Victor Wembanyama: police

Las Vegas police said Friday that no charges will be filed after an investigation into the incident in which pop star Britney Spears allegedly was struck by a member of the security team for No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Spears, 41, alleged battery in filing a police report. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department, however, said that "no charges will be filed against the person involved."

The police officer who filed the report, John Santo, described the security footage he reviewed of the incident on Wednesday at the Aria, a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.