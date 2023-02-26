'Dilbert' cartoon dropped after racist rant by creator Scott Adams

The Los Angeles Times on Saturday said it too would drop the strip.

"Cartoonist Scott Adams made racist comments in a YouTube livestream Feb. 22, offensive remarks that The Times rejects," the newspaper said on its website.

The Times said it had removed four Dilbert cartoons from its pages in recent months because they violated the newspaper's standards.

Adams could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday. But on his YouTube channel, he confirmed his comic was being dropped - and said he had expected that to happen.

"By Monday, I should be mostly canceled. So most of my income will be gone by next week," he said. "My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can't come back from this."

Adams' initial remarks came in response to a conservative Rasmussen Poll that appeared to show that 26% of Black respondents said they disagreed with the statement "It's okay to be white." Another 21% said they were not sure.

However, Rasmussen also said the online and phone survey last week of 1,000 likely U.S. voters showed that 72% of Americans overall agree it's OK to be white, compared with 12% who disagree.

Adams said in his Wednesday rant that he had moved to a different location to get away from Black people, and urged other whites to do the same.

"I'm not saying start a war or anything like that," he said. "I'm just saying get away."