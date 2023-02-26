    বাংলা

    'Dilbert' cartoon dropped after racist rant by creator Scott Adams

    Scott Adams called Black Americans a 'hate group' and suggested white Americans 'get the hell away from Black people'

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Feb 2023, 04:26 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2023, 04:26 AM

    The cartoon "Dilbert" has been dropped from numerous US newspapers in response to a racist rant by its creator on YouTube.

    Scott Adams called Black Americans a "hate group" and suggested white Americans "get the hell away from Black people" in response to a conservative organisation's poll purporting to show that many African Americans do not think it's OK to be white.

    "If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people ... that's a hate group," Adams said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. "And I don't want to have anything to do with them."

    The comments ignited a furor on social media, along with calls for the conservative cartoonist's work to be dropped from publishers' rosters.

    His once-popular comic strip, which lampoons corporate culture and was launched in 1989, will no longer be carried by the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, the USA Today-affiliated group of newspapers and others, the newspapers announced in statements on Friday and Saturday.

    "This is not a difficult decision," Chris Quinn, editor of the Plain Dealer in Cleveland said in a letter to readers posted on Friday. "We are not a home for those who espouse racism."

    The Los Angeles Times on Saturday said it too would drop the strip.

    "Cartoonist Scott Adams made racist comments in a YouTube livestream Feb. 22, offensive remarks that The Times rejects," the newspaper said on its website.

    The Times said it had removed four Dilbert cartoons from its pages in recent months because they violated the newspaper's standards.

    Adams could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday. But on his YouTube channel, he confirmed his comic was being dropped - and said he had expected that to happen.

    "By Monday, I should be mostly canceled. So most of my income will be gone by next week," he said. "My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can't come back from this."

    Adams' initial remarks came in response to a conservative Rasmussen Poll that appeared to show that 26% of Black respondents said they disagreed with the statement "It's okay to be white." Another 21% said they were not sure.

    However, Rasmussen also said the online and phone survey last week of 1,000 likely U.S. voters showed that 72% of Americans overall agree it's OK to be white, compared with 12% who disagree.

    Adams said in his Wednesday rant that he had moved to a different location to get away from Black people, and urged other whites to do the same.

    "I'm not saying start a war or anything like that," he said. "I'm just saying get away."

    RELATED STORIES
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Radiohead – How to Disappear Completely
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Radiohead – How to Disappear Completely
    After revolutionising indie rock with ‘OK Computer’, Radiohead took a more experimental turn with ‘Kid A’, but the emotions are just as strong
    The Warner Bros logo is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, Jun 22, 2022.
    Warner Bros Discovery to tap popular movie franchises, posts loss
    Warner Bros Discovery said the months-long merger-related restructuring, which resulted in thousands of layoffs and cancelled film and television projects, is complete
    Actor Alec Baldwin departs his home, as he will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust", in New York, US, Jan 31, 2023.
    'Rust' producers to pay $100,000 safety fine after shooting
    Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when 'Rust' actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a gun he was using during a rehearsal
    A still from the TV series 'Velma'.
    'Velma' is bad, but is it irredeemable?
    There's a lot to dislike about the new Scooby-Doo spin-off, but amid the chaos is a show struggling to find its identity

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher