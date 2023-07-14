    বাংলা

    K-Pop supergroup BTS' Jung Kook releases solo single

    The video for "Seven", described by his music label as an invigorating summer, includes an appearance by South Korean actress Han So-hee

    Reuters
    Published : 14 July 2023, 08:22 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 08:22 AM

    Jung Kook, a member of K-Pop supergroup BTS, officially launched on Friday his solo career with the release of single "Seven", a track also featuring American rapper Latto.

    BTS is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service in South Korea, but other members are continuing to carry out solo projects and concerts.

    The group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-Pop's global success including in the US music charts and industry awards.

    The video for "Seven" - described by his music label as an invigorating summer song - was also revealed on Friday and includes an appearance by South Korean actress Han So-hee.

    His label BigHit is part of South Korean entertainment company HYBE and also manages BTS.

    Ahead of his official solo debut, Jung Kook previously released two free singles.

    Fans have been camping out for days to get a chance to see the K-Pop star perform his new song in New York's Central Park on Friday.

