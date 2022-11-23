    বাংলা

    New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

    Hollywood blockbusters recently have had a particularly hard time getting clearance to show in China. Six recent Marvel movies did not make an appearance in the country's theatres

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Nov 2022, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2022, 05:43 AM

    The long-awaited sequel to director James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec 16, 20th Century Studios said on Wednesday.

    "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on the same day as its global release, the studio said on its official Weibo account.

    It becomes one of the few foreign films to get access to the Chinese market in recent months, with others including the latest film in the "Minions" franchise and Sony Pictures' "Where the Crawdads Sing".

    Foreign movies have long struggled to gain release dates in mainland China due to strict quotas on the number of internatinal films allowed to show and many are blocked due to content Chinese regulators deem unseemly.

    Hollywood blockbusters recently have had a particularly hard time getting clearance to show in China. The six latest Marvel movies did not make an appearance in China and earlier this year, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was also denied a China release.

    Increased scrutiny of Hollywood films has occurred in conjunction with a rise in China's film studios making their own versions of the high-octane blockbusters US studios are known for.

    Chinese-made hits include the "Wolf Warrior" franchise and last year's breakout success, "The Battle at Changjin Lake", have proven popular with Chinese audiences keen to see more Chinese-centric stories on the big screen.

    That said, since Chinese movie ticket sales topped US ticket sales for the first time in 2020, the Chinese movie market has been hit by tight COVID-19 curbs. Cinemas across the country are frequently asked to suspend operation or cap audience numbers.

    Especially as cases continue to grow, people in many cities around the country are refraining from going to cinemas.

    China's total box office take for this year has reached only 28.27 billion yuan ($4 billion) according to Chinese cinema data app Dengta. It is a sharp fall from 2019's 64.15 billion yuan or even last year's 47.04 billion.

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo: A self-portrait of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity, taken with multiple frames with the rover's panoramic camera (Pancam) during March 22 through March 24, 2014 on planet Mars.
    'Good Night Oppy' about NASA's rover mission may make you cry
    NASA's Opportunity and Spirit rovers have been compared by filmgoers with animation character 'Wall-E', after the launch of the documentary 'Good Night Oppy'
    Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" receives the Favorite Pop Album award during 2022 American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, US, Nov 20, 2022.
    Taylor Swift dominates again at American Music Awards
    The 'Anti-Hero' singer, wearing a sparkling gold jumpsuit, said fan support in recent years had encouraged her to write more music
    Photo: instagram/aindrila.sharma
    Indian TV actor Aindrila Sharma dies at 24
    The actor was a cancer survivor who had been diagnosed with bone and lung cancers in 2015 and 2021 respectively
    Adele
    Adele fans rave as Vegas shows finally start
    The ‘Hello’ and ‘Easy On Me’ chart-topper kicked off her concerts 10 months after she angered fans by postponing the shows at the last minute

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher