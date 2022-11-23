New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

The long-awaited sequel to director James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec 16, 20th Century Studios said on Wednesday.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on the same day as its global release, the studio said on its official Weibo account.

It becomes one of the few foreign films to get access to the Chinese market in recent months, with others including the latest film in the "Minions" franchise and Sony Pictures' "Where the Crawdads Sing".