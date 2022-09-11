In 'Butcher’s Crossing', Nicolas Cage explores dark side of wild ambition

Actor Nicolas Cage, returning to the big screen as an antihero with "Butcher’s Crossing", said playing a ruthless buffalo hunter allowed him to tap in to aspects of the human condition that can sometimes lead people to commit atrocious acts.

Based on the 1960 novel by John Williams, "Butcher’s Crossing" follows young Will Andrews (played by Fred Hechinger) who drops out of Harvard to find himself. He ends up on a buffalo-hunting expedition where he encounters Miller (played by Cage), an experienced hunter and mountain man.

"It is a different character than I am," Cage said on Friday at the movie's premiere at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival.