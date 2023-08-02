    বাংলা

    Dua Lipa sued by 'talk box' musician in latest 'Levitating' lawsuit

    Lipa has already faced two other copyright lawsuits over "Levitating" and one of them was dismissed in June

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2023, 09:35 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 09:35 AM

    Dua Lipa is facing a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group never received his permission to include his "talk box" recording in remixes of her song "Levitating."

    Kante said in the lawsuit that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa's hit song infringed his copyright, citing an oral agreement that the part Kante created with his wearable electronic device be used only in the song's original recording.

    The lawsuit filed on Monday said Kante is entitled to more than $20 million in profit from the infringing music.

    Representatives for Kante, Lipa and WMG did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

    Lipa has already faced two other copyright lawsuits over "Levitating." A court complaint from reggae group Artikal Sound System was dismissed in June. A separate lawsuit by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown is ongoing.

    Kante created the ElectroSpit Talk Box, a device worn around the neck and wired to a phone or synthesizer that can make a user's vocal vibrations sound like musical instruments. Kante's website said he has played the Talk Box on songs by musicians including rappers Kanye West, Big Boi and J Cole.

    The lawsuit said producer Stephen Kozmeniuk approached Kante in 2019 about creating a talk-box track to use on "Levitating." Kante said they verbally agreed to a license stipulating that his recording would only appear on the original track and could not be sampled or reused.

    "Levitating" was released on Dua Lipa's hit 2020 album "Future Nostalgia." The song spent 77 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 U.S. singles chart, peaking at No. 2 in 2021.

    Kante's complaint said Lipa reused his work without permission on three "Levitating" remixes - one by DJ The Blessed Madonna featuring pop star Madonna and rapper Missy Elliott, a second featuring rapper DaBaby, and a third that Lipa performed at the American Music Awards.

    RELATED STORIES
    People take pictures of images in tribute to late singer Coco Lee, at a bus stop near the Hong Kong Funeral Home in Hong Kong, China Jul 31, 2023.
    Coco Lee fans bid farewell to pop diva
    The Hong Kong-born American singer and song-writer died at the age of 48 after a career spanning three decades
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, US, July 28, 2023.
    Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN dismissed
    Trump claimed the network's description of his election fraud as the "big lie" associated him with Adolf Hitler
    International Friendly - Albania v Italy - Air Albania Stadium, Tirana, Albania - November 16, 2022 Italy's Leonardo Bonucci acknowledges fans after the match REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo
    Bonucci nestles in national team arms after Juventus woes
    The 36-year-old said it had been a tough season at the troubled Serie A giants
    Singer Dua Lipa, who received the Albanian citizenship, performs during her final show of the "Future Nostalgia" tour on Albania's 110th Anniversary of Independence at Skanderbeg square in Tirana, Albania Nov 28, 2022.
    Dua Lipa wins dismissal of 'Levitating' copyright lawsuit
    A judge dismissed the claim that the hit was too similar to Artikal Sound System's "Live Your Life"

    Opinion

    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding