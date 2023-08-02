Dua Lipa sued by 'talk box' musician in latest 'Levitating' lawsuit

Kante created the ElectroSpit Talk Box, a device worn around the neck and wired to a phone or synthesizer that can make a user's vocal vibrations sound like musical instruments. Kante's website said he has played the Talk Box on songs by musicians including rappers Kanye West, Big Boi and J Cole.

The lawsuit said producer Stephen Kozmeniuk approached Kante in 2019 about creating a talk-box track to use on "Levitating." Kante said they verbally agreed to a license stipulating that his recording would only appear on the original track and could not be sampled or reused.

"Levitating" was released on Dua Lipa's hit 2020 album "Future Nostalgia." The song spent 77 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 U.S. singles chart, peaking at No. 2 in 2021.

Kante's complaint said Lipa reused his work without permission on three "Levitating" remixes - one by DJ The Blessed Madonna featuring pop star Madonna and rapper Missy Elliott, a second featuring rapper DaBaby, and a third that Lipa performed at the American Music Awards.