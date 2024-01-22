DIFF: Sharmila Tagore optimistic about the women in cinema

OTT platforms have forever evolved the art of storytelling in the entertainment industry, said Sharmila Tagore, one of Bollywood's evergreen actresses.

The Indian actress made this remark while speaking at the 'International Women Filmmakers Conference' on Sunday during one of the segments of the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) at the Dhaka Club.

She also highlighted that the women working in the film fraternity are also moving forward with this change.

"I'm a very optimistic person. I believe that Indian actresses are being able to showcase their craft more skillfully than male actors. Women are becoming as popular as men," she added.