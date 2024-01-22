DIFF: Sharmila Tagore optimistic about the women in cinema

    বাংলা

    The actress believes women are showcasing their craft in the Indian film industry more skillfully than men

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 08:58 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 08:58 PM

    OTT platforms have forever evolved the art of storytelling in the entertainment industry, said Sharmila Tagore, one of Bollywood's evergreen actresses.

    The Indian actress made this remark while speaking at the 'International Women Filmmakers Conference' on Sunday during one of the segments of the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) at the Dhaka Club.

    She also highlighted that the women working in the film fraternity are also moving forward with this change.

    "I'm a very optimistic person. I believe that Indian actresses are being able to showcase their craft more skillfully than male actors. Women are becoming as popular as men," she added.

    Sharmila Tagore participated in the 'Women in Cinema' session on the first day of the two-day event moderated by the President of Rainbow Film Society, Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal.

    The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival raised curtains on Jan 20 with a panel of renowned personalities from the film industry and beyond.

    In addition to the exhibition of 25 films from 74 countries, including Bangladesh, this year's festival has various events, including seminars and master classes.

    Among the films participating in the festival, the number of full-length films is 129, and the number of short-length and independent films is 123. As many as 71 films from Bangladesh are being shown at the festival.

    Under the initiative of Rainbow Film Council, the festival will continue until Jan 28 with the slogan 'Aesthetic Films, Mindful Audience, Enlightened Society'.

    The films of the festival are being screened at the National Museum's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium and Kobi Sufia Kamal Auditorium, Shilpakala Academy's National Chitrashala, Dance Hall Auditorium, Alliance Française Auditorium and Foreign Service Academy Auditorium.

    Everyone can enjoy all the exhibitions of the festival for free. As the number of seats is limited, seats are being reserved on a 'first come, first served' basis.

