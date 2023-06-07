Dua Lipa wins dismissal of 'Levitating' copyright lawsuit

British pop star Dua Lipa and music label Warner Records convinced a Los Angeles federal court on Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Florida reggae group that accused Lipa's hit "Levitating" of copying one of its songs.

US District Judge Sunshine Sykes said Artikal Sound System failed to argue that the writers of "Levitating" ever had access to the group's 2017 song "Live Your Life."

Sykes gave the group an opportunity to file a new complaint. She also rejected the band's request to move its case to New York to be heard with another infringement lawsuit by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown over alleged similarities between "Levitating" and their disco songs "Wiggle and Giggle All Night" and "Don Diablo."