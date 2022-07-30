Netflix sues creators of alleged 'Bridgerton' knockoff

The complaint was filed against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in the federal court in Washington, three days after a sold-out performance of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" in that city's Kennedy Center.

A lawyer for the defendants had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

"Bridgerton," based on Julia Quinn's bestselling romance novels, attracted 82 million viewers in the first four weeks of the series' debut on Netflix, a record at the time. It was renewed for a second season, and inspired a spin-off series and live event, "The Queen's Ball," hosted in six cities.

Netflix said after "Bridgerton" was first released in December 2020, the defendants started posting about the series to TikTok, where they have 2.4 million followers, including creating songs based on characters, scenes, dialogue and plot points.