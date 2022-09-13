Ohio man sentenced for threatening, stalking actress Eva LaRue

An Ohio man, who was accused of threatening and stalking television actress Eva LaRue and her daughter for 12 years, was sentenced to over three years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

The 12-year campaign of harassment by James David Rogers, 58, of Ohio, via letters and phone calls included threats of torture, rape and death, prosecutors said in a statement. It lasted from March 2007 until the man's arrest in November 2019.

Rogers' "vicious and relentless harassment left emotional scars on Ms. LaRue and her daughter, the latter of whom has endured his abuse for most of her life," the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles said on Monday.