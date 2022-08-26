Britney Spears makes musical comeback with Elton John duet

US singer Britney Spears made her musical comeback on Friday, releasing a duet with Elton John, in her first new material in six years and following the end of her 13-year conservatorship last year.

The 40-year old "Toxic" and "Womanizer" hitmaker has been teasing "Hold Me Closer", a club-dance remake of John's 1971 song "Tiny Dancer", posting its artwork in the run-up to the release.

"Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years. It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time," Spears wrote in a tweet this week.