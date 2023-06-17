Seoul hosts large crowds as BTS fans celebrate 10-year anniversary

An estimated 400,000 people gathered in South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday as fans from around the globe commemorated the 10th anniversary of the debut of K-Pop boy band juggernaut BTS.

The band is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service, but that did not stop a host of celebratory events this week catering to a loyal fanbase known as "ARMY".

At the "BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA" at Han River Park in Seoul on Saturday, tens of thousands of fans wandered among various exhibits including a BTS history wall, stage costumes and commemorative sculptures, many in the band's signature purple colour.