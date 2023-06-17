    বাংলা

    Seoul hosts large crowds as BTS fans celebrate 10-year anniversary

    BTS is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service

    Reuters
    Published : 17 June 2023, 02:01 PM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 02:01 PM

    An estimated 400,000 people gathered in South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday as fans from around the globe commemorated the 10th anniversary of the debut of K-Pop boy band juggernaut BTS.

    The band is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service, but that did not stop a host of celebratory events this week catering to a loyal fanbase known as "ARMY".

    At the "BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA" at Han River Park in Seoul on Saturday, tens of thousands of fans wandered among various exhibits including a BTS history wall, stage costumes and commemorative sculptures, many in the band's signature purple colour.

    With hit songs playing in the background, fans danced under shady trees or bonded over their favourite band members.

    "Through this event I think we can get experience (of) how we build up our connection with BTS and ARMY," said Audrey Lintner, a 28-year-old master's degree student from Sri Lanka who was attending the event.

    BTS leader RM later read out fan messages, performed and received calls from fellow members Jung Kook and V at the celebration.

    "Time goes by so fast. Everything has changed, and I've changed a lot. I'm not sure what I'm going to be doing with what feelings on the 15th and 20th anniversaries, but my love for you won't change," RM told fans.

    The festivities climaxed with a fireworks show on the Han River, with organisers, local police and fire authorities estimating about 400,000 people in attendance by 9 p.m. (1200 GMT), according to Yonhap news agency.

    "Thank you so much for giving us great music and performances for the past 10 years," said Kim Hye-won, a 30-year-old who has been a fan since 2018.

    "I'll continue to be an ARMY for 10, 20, 30 years, so I hope you as artists, singers, extend a lot of positive influence for a long, long time."

    RELATED STORIES
    HeidelbergCement Bangladesh holds 34th AGM
    HeidelbergCement holds 34th AGM
    The company approves a 10% cash dividend for each share of Tk 10
    Actor Treat Williams arrives at the 9th Annual Living Legends of Aviation awards in Beverly Hills, California January 20, 2012.
    Actor Treat Williams killed while riding motorcycle
    Williams' break-out role was for the 1979 movie Hair, based on the Broadway musical
    Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, Jan 10, 2023.
    Golden Globe Awards sold, HFPA shut down
    The sale comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association struggled to repair its reputation after a backlash over its ethics and lack of diversity
    Items for sale are pictured in a BTS Pop-Up store, featuring items of International K-Pop sensation BTS, the seven member group from South Korea during it’s opening at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, Apr 17, 2023.
    Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary
    Landmarks such as Seoul City Hall and Namsan Tower were lit BTS' signature colour, while dozens of fans from France, Mexico and elsewhere came to enjoy the sights

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production