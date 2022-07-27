Sci-fi villain 'Predator' returns in action-thriller prequel 'Prey'

Thirty-five years after the extraterrestrial monster movie "Predator" made its first outing, the creature is back in action in the upcoming film "Prey".

Directed by "10 Cloverfield Lane" filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg, "Prey" is set in 1719 and sees "Predator" landing in the Northern Great Plains, ready to hunt.

Based on an original idea by Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison, the movie is the latest instalment in the "Predator" franchise which began with John McTiernan's 1987 movie of the same name starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.