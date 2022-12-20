    বাংলা

    Justin Bieber slams H&M "trash" merchandise featuring his image

    The pop singer encourages his 270 million followers not to buy the hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts H&M released with pictures of him priced at $49.8-$114

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Dec 2022, 09:59 AM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2022, 09:59 AM

    Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion giant had not obtained his approval.

    "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," Bieber wrote in an Instagram story on Monday, encouraging his 270 million followers not to buy it.

    "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," an H&M spokesperson said in a written comment.

    The online store of the world's second biggest fashion retailer is offering hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber or quotes from his lyrics like "I miss you more than life" from the song "Ghost" for prices between 79.99 and 349 Danish crowns ($49.8-$114).

    RELATED STORIES
    Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, US, Oct 4, 2022. Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges.
    Ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape
    The statement marks the second conviction of the onetime Hollywood kingmaker who became the face of #MeToo sexual abuse allegations five years ago
    Amber Heard leaves Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse after the jury announced split verdicts in favour of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US, June 1, 2022.
    Heard to settle defamation case with Depp
    She calls the decision to settle with Depp "very difficult" adding that it follows "a great deal of deliberation
    Fans attend a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Dec 12, 2022.
    'Avatar' sequel rings up $17 million on US debut night
    The sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time has generated $50.4 million at theatres around the globe
    Henry Cavill attends a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Dec 12, 2022.
    Amazon aims to give 'Warhammer 40,000' new powers with Henry Cavill
    A self-proclaimed 'geek', Cavill has shared his love for video games and Warhammer in several interviews

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher