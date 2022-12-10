Harry and Meghan defend documentary after privacy criticism

In the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, the couple - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat, Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates, and previously unseen footage of their son Archie.

The launch, which according to figures cited by the BBC drew 2.4 million TV viewers in Britain for the first episode on the day it was released, prompted some to criticise the couple because they have previously complained vigorously about press intrusion.

However, a statement issued by the couple's press secretary rejected this line of criticism.

"The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence," the statement said, according to a report by the BBC.

"They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion."