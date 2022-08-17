India’s Enforcement Directorate names actor Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate alleges that Chandrashekhar used the money gained by cheating and extorting high-profile individuals to buy gifts worth Rs 57.1 million for Fernandez.

The directorate said Chandrashekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her.

He also gave $172,913 and 26,740 Australian dollars to Fernandez’s family members out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well-known international hawala operator, according to the central agency.

The investigating agency also claimed that Fernandez was aware that the gifts given to her were the proceeds of a crime.