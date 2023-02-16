    বাংলা

    Sting to get highest Ivors honour at songwriting awards

    He has already won seven Ivor Novello awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Feb 2023, 06:49 PM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2023, 06:49 PM

    Music star Sting will be honoured at this year's Ivors, the annual awards honouring songwriters and screen composers, receiving an Ivors Academy fellowship, organisers said on Wednesday.

    The award is the highest honour bestowed by the UK-based Ivors Academy to those "who have truly reshaped and redefined the art and craft of music creation".

    Sting, who has already won seven Ivor Novello awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002, will become the Academy's 23rd Fellow, joining the likes of Elton John, Paul McCartney, Kate Bush and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

    Peter Gabriel received the award last year.

    "Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious. Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild," Sting, 71, said in a statement.

    "I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us."

    The "Every Breath You Take" writer and singer, who has sold more than 100 million albums from his time with rock band The Police and as a solo artist, will be honoured at this year's awards ceremony on May 18, the Ivors Academy said.

    To mark the announcement, the awards' new sponsor Amazon Music released a demo of Sting’s song "If It’s Love" from his album "The Bridge", which was released in 2021.

    Named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer Ivor Novello, the Ivor Awards were first handed out in 1956. This year's nominees will be announced in April.

    RELATED STORIES
    A publicity still for 'Hi-Fi Rush'
    ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ review: Bold, funky, and fresh
    The Microsoft exclusive delivers an instant hit with rhythmic action-adventure fun
    The Rolling Stones in 1971.
    Song of the Day: The Rolling Stones - Sweet Virginia
    The ramshackle country and blues track could be the end of a rowdy night or a laid-back start to the morning after
    A still from 'Midsommar'.
    6 unique love stories to snuggle up to
    Love comes in many different forms. Why not celebrate Valentine's Day with a set of unusual and exciting movies on romance?
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Mariya Takeuchi – Plastic Love
    Song of the Day: Mariya Takeuchi – Plastic Love
    A quirk of the YouTube algorithm resurfaced this city pop classic, but the late-night ballad remains beloved for a reason

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher