Karkhana to perform in September Dhaka on Friday

Karkhana, a band of young musicians, are set to perform at Liberation War Museum Auditorium in Dhaka on Friday.
It will be their third performance, dubbed September Dhaka. The band performed for the first time in September 2021 and then in December the same year.
This year’s arrangement is different from the previous ones, the band said in a statement.
“This chapter focuses entirely on the city of Dhaka. This time around, it will feature musicians who have breathed a new life into the songs of our city.”
The event will also feature Nazm Anwar, Masha Islam, Hatirpool Sessions, Firoze Jong,
Chitropot, Ankan and Momrose, Wrivu, Dipto, Ahornish and Wasa.
Music lovers can register online for tickets.