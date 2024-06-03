Home +
Jennifer Lopez cancels 'This Is Me...Live' tour to be with family

Representatives of Live Nation also announced on Friday that the "On the Floor" singer needs a break to be with "her children, family and close friends"

Jennifer Lopez cancels 'This Is Me...Live' tour to be with family
Cast member Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere for the film 'Atlas' at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, US May 20, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM

