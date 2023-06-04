Bangladesh to keep govt primary schools shut from Jun 5-8 due to excessive heat

Government primary schools will suspend classes nationwide on Jun 5-8 as temperatures across Bangladesh have hit record highs.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education announced the move on Sunday and said the decision was made with the health and wellbeing of students in mind.

The authorities also suspended the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament 2023 and the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament 2023 until further notice.

Both tournaments were scheduled to kick off on Saturday.