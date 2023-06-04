When will power cuts stop? Bangladeshis ask amid heat and disruption in production

Miftahul Jannat and her family need the internet for study, work and entertainment. They have a WiFi connection at home, but during power outages, they have to buy mobile phone data to stay connected on the internet.

“It’s happening every day. Power cuts are causing an increase in expenses. And we suffer at night when outages hit the area and the [private] generator goes off,” said the college student residing in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

Her mother Rasheda Khatun said she bought an electric cooker after the gas price went up. Now power cuts have affected her daily routine of cooking. “I have to manage more time to cook,” she said.

Power outages have become frequent again in Bangladesh amid hot summer weather, as several power plants have been forced to shut down or cut production due to a shortage of gas and coal.

Industries are suffering as the outages disrupt production for hours daily. Private generators are expensive to run with costly fuel oil, which means production cost has gone up.

“The power problem is a national issue now. One of the generators in my factory exploded as they were on for hours. The entire production line was hampered,” said Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association.

“We might be able to tackle the situation if there were a maximum of two power cuts a day, but it is difficult to continue production with generators as seven to eight outages are occurring every day. The production system has broken down.”

He believes Bangladesh’s industries made tremendous progress with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the helm of the government. “But all our achievements will be lost if the power problem cannot be solved soon.”

Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, demanded more allocation for the power and energy sector in the national budget.

The FBCCI had to end the press conference, where Jashim was speaking, early due to a power outage.

Engineers in the sector anticipate that the power crisis will worsen if the Payra Thermal Power Plant is fully shut down in the next two to three days.

SM Wazed Ali Sardar, a member of the Bangladesh Power Development Board or PDB, said while there is a growing demand for electricity due to the heat, some power plants have been closed for various reasons, resulting in load shedding in certain areas.

Efforts are being made to restore normalcy by resuming production at some power plants within a week, according to the PDB official.

A PDB report indicates a daily average deficit of 1,500 to 1,700 MW in power production. To shed this load, the authorities are rationing supply across the country, resulting in the outages.