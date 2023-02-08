Results of HSC, equivalent exams handed over to PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the results of the long-awaited Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, accompanied by education board officials, handed over a summary of the results to the prime minister at her office on Wednesday.

Over 1.2 million students sat for the exams, but the pass rate was not disclosed at the ceremony. Dipu Moni will outline the highlights of the results at a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute later on.

Students can find the results on the website of the education boards and at their institutions.