Results of HSC, equivalent exams handed over to PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the results of the long-awaited Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations.
Education Minister Dipu Moni, accompanied by education board officials, handed over a summary of the results to the prime minister at her office on Wednesday.
Over 1.2 million students sat for the exams, but the pass rate was not disclosed at the ceremony. Dipu Moni will outline the highlights of the results at a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute later on.
Students can find the results on the website of the education boards and at their institutions.
Institutions, students and parents will be able to find the results in three ways, according to Dhaka Education Board, the inter-education board coordinator.
The institutions can download the results by entering the Educational Institute Identification Number or EIIN on the results corner of the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd).
The results can be downloaded by entering the roll and registration number on the www.educationboardresults.gov.bd website.
To get the results, a student will have to type “HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2022” and send an SMS to 16222. They will get the result in a reply SMS.
Madrasa students will have to type “Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2019” and send the SMS to 16222.
The 2022 HSC and equivalent exams started on Nov 6 after a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and floods.
Students from nine general education boards, the madrasa board and the technical education board sat for the exams based on an abridged syllabus. At the same time, the number of subjects was also reduced.