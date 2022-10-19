    বাংলা

    Coaching centres to close on Nov 3 ahead of HSC exams

    Over 1.2m students will sit for this year's exams, starting on Nov 6

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 08:35 AM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 08:35 AM

    The government has ordered coaching centres across the country to remain closed from Nov 3 to Dec 14 in light of the upcoming HSC and equivalent examinations.

    This year's HSC exams will start on Nov 6, Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Wednesday.

    Over 1.2 million students will take the tests on two compulsory and three elective subjects. Based on the revised syllabi, the exams will be held at 2,649 centres across the country.

    

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher