2m students sit for SSC exams after delays due to pandemic, floods

A group of students were waiting outside the exam centre from 9:30 am.“We got a lot of time to prepare for the exams,” said Afroza Islam from Kalshi Islamia High School. “I am pretty well prepared. I was worried about the rain, but it was sunny this morning and that lifted my spirits.”

Bangabandhu Vidyaniketan student Mahfuz Ahmed wasn’t worried either.“I’m not too tense about the exams. The syllabus was shortened. I revised it a few times. Let’s see what happens.”

This year, about 1.6 million students are giving the exams under the nine general education boards, while 268,495 students are sitting for the Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Board and 153,662 are sitting for the vocational exams under the Technical Education Board.

Of the general education board, 508,236 students are in the science section, 790,091 are in humanities and 301,384 are in business studies.

This year, 367 students are giving their exams at eight centres outside Bangladesh.

The number of examinees has dropped by 221,386 since 2021. Last year’s exams were delayed by eight months to November due to the pandemic.

The pandemic forced a delay of four-and-a-half months this year, and the government set Jun 19 for the exams. However, floods in several districts forced another delay, shifting the tests back another three months.

Due to the interruptions to schooling, an abbreviated syllabus was set for the exams. Several subjects, including Religious and Moral Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh and World Identity and Science are being evaluated through subject mapping.

Meanwhile, the Bangla second paper, and the English first and second papers will be evaluated out of 50 marks. The duration for all exams was also reduced to two hours.