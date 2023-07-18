Teachers stage sit-in to demand nationalisation of private secondary schools

Teachers from privately-run secondary schools have occupied both sides of the road outside the National Press Club in Dhaka to demand the nationalisation of those institutions.

The protests, which began on Jul 11, continued on Tuesday as the teachers vowed not to budge from their stance until their demands are met.

Bangladesh has more than 20,000 secondary schools, 684 of which are run by the government. The number of teachers in both public and private secondary schools is close to 300,000.