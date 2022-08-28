Religion-based politics not being pursued by students, says Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni says student politics based on religion are not being practised at educational institutions.
In a question-answer session in parliament on Sunday, Awami League’s Nazrul Islam Babu asked whether the government will take any step to stop faith-based student politics.
In response, Dipu Moni said such movements were absent due to the ban on different religious parties in the country.
“Illegal political movements by students are immediately dealt with proper measures at educational institutions. The government is always vigilant about it,” she said.
She referred to the articles of the Constitution relating to religion and fundamental principles of the state, including secularism.
Answering a question from Nurunnabi Chowdhury of Bhola-3 constituency, Dipu Moni said a “results-oriented curriculum” will replace the traditional syllabus at private universities from Oct 31, 2022.
She mentioned that the Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework has been formulated and all universities are being brought under accreditation.
An inspection of the private universities is being carried out and their fee structures are being reviewed.
She mentioned while responding to another query that the government has provided Tk 60.61 billion in retirement benefits to 114,000 teachers and employees since 2009.
All applications until June 2019 were settled and 32,000 await clearance, which will require a further Tk 30 billion, she added.