Religion-based politics not being pursued by students, says Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni says student politics based on religion are not being practised at educational institutions.

In a question-answer session in parliament on Sunday, Awami League’s Nazrul Islam Babu asked whether the government will take any step to stop faith-based student politics.

In response, Dipu Moni said such movements were absent due to the ban on different religious parties in the country.

“Illegal political movements by students are immediately dealt with proper measures at educational institutions. The government is always vigilant about it,” she said.