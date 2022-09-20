    বাংলা

    Jashore Board sets Sept 30 for deferred SSC Bangla MCQ test

    The MCQ test, postponed due to a leaked question paper, will be held from 11:00 am to 11:20 am, the board said

    The Jashore Board has set Sept 30 for the multiple choice question section of the SSC Bangla 2nd paper which was halted on the opening day of the exams due to an administrative mix up.

    On Sept 15, two exam centres in Norail accidentally handed out the multiple choice questions of the Bangla second paper instead of the Bangla first paper to examinees.

    Later, the authorities postponed the multiple choice question section and the students sat for the creative question section of the test on Sept 17.

    The exam will be held from 11:00 am to 11:20 am on Sept 30, the Jashore Board said on its website on Tuesday.

    More than 2 million students are currently sitting for the SSC and equivalent exams after several months of delays due to the pandemic and flooding in certain districts.

