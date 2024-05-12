2 million students await SSC results Sunday

The SSC and equivalent exams began on Feb 15 and ended on Mar 12

The wait of more than 2 million students for the results for this year’s Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams will be over on Sunday.

A summary of the results will be presented to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban at 10am, the education ministry said.

Afterwards, the prime minister will officially make the results available. Students will be able to check their results on the websites of their respective education boards or at their school.

This year, 2,024,192 students registered for the exams under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students took the exams under the nine general education boards, 242,314 sat for Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Education Board, and another 126,373 under the Vocational or Dakhil (Vocational) exams under the Technical Education Board.

The COVID-19 panic had disrupted the usual SSC schedule for several years, but in 2024 the public examinations were held in February as usual.