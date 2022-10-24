Japan's suspected FX intervention fails to stem yen slide

That is much bigger than the roughly 2.8 trillion yen Japan spent supporting the currency on Sept. 22, which was the first yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention since 1998.

BOJ's BIND

The yen's plight puts the BOJ under the spotlight as it meets for a two-day rate meeting ending on Friday, when it is widely expected to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy.

With inflation relatively modest and the economy unable to move into a faster gear, the central bank is wary of raising rates and risk triggering a recession.

"It's extremely undesirable" that Japan's real wages, adjusted for inflation continue to fall, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament on Monday.

"It's desirable for inflation to stably achieve our 2% target accompanied by wage rises," Kuroda said, stressing the need to keep supporting the economy with ultra-low rates.

The Fed, which meets the following week, is widely expected to hike rates again as it focuses on fighting red-hot inflation.

The widening U.S.-Japanese rate differential is likely to keep downward pressure on the yen, which has fallen more than 20% against the dollar this year.

Japanese authorities confirmed that they stepped into the market when it intervened on Sept. 22. Since then, authorities have remained silent on whether they made any further attempts to support the currency including on Friday, when Tokyo likely conducted stealth intervention.

At $1.33 trillion, Japan's foreign reserves provide it with enough fire power to intervene many more times, but traders doubt that Tokyo will be able to reverse the yen's downtrend on its own.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated that excessive currency moves were undesirable.

"We absolutely cannot tolerate excessive moves in the foreign exchange market based on speculation," he told reporters at the finance ministry. "We will respond appropriately to excess volatility," he said, a view echoed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in parliament later on Monday.