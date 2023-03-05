Meeting IMF’s conditions won’t be so easy: Ahsan H Mansur

Leading economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur says the International Monetary Fund conditions for lending $4.7 billion to Bangladesh were relatively lenient, but it will be no easy task for the government policymakers to meet all of them.

A former official of the international lender, he shared his views on this thorny subject during the premiere episode of bdnews24.com’s “Inside Out” as he joined the live show on Sunday to discuss the state of the Bangladesh economy.

The event was streamed live on bdnews24.com and Facebook.

The weekly programme will be broadcast live in English every Sunday afternoon.