    বাংলা

    Rupee to decline on poor risk appetite, weakness in Asian peers

    The rupee on Tuesday had declined at the opening, but ran into support at 82.30-82.35

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2023, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 07:10 AM

    The Indian rupee is expected to open lower on Wednesday on the back of a decline in Asian currencies and weak risk appetite after rating agency Fitch cut the US credit rating.

    Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.32-82.34 to the US dollar compared with 82.2550 in the previous session.

    "Let's see if today's session is any different from yesterday's and if there is a follow up to the opening move higher (on USD/INR)," a forex trader at a bank said.

    The rupee on Tuesday had declined at the opening, but ran into support at 82.30-82.35.

    US equity futures and Asian shares dropped on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US long-term foreign currency ratings to AA+ from AAA, reflecting likely fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations.

    Asian currencies dropped while the dollar index rose to 102.16. The 10-year US yield inched lower in the Asia session.

    "The Fitch downgrade should have minimal negative impact on the allure of US Treasuries," DBS Research said in a note. "High inflation and growth remain the key triggers for bond demand."

    In the data out on Tuesday, a report suggested US manufacturing might be stabilising at weaker levels in July amid an improvement in new orders, though factory employment dropped to a three-year low.

    US private payrolls data is due later in the day. A report on how the US non-manufacturing sector is faring is out on Thursday, followed by the non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

    KEY INDICATORS:

    ** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.40; onshore one-month forward premium at 7 paisa

    ** USD/INR NSE August futures settled on Tuesday at 82.3225

    ** USD/INR August forward premium at 6.5 paisa

    ** Dollar index up at 102.15

    ** Brent crude futures up 1.1% at $85.8 per barrel

    ** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.03%

    ** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $94.1mln worth of Indian shares on July 31

    ** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $31.3mln worth of Indian bonds on July 31

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian Cricket Team/Facebook
    West Indies level ODI series with six-wicket win over India
    West Indies skipper Shai Hope and Keacy Carty played patient knocks to chase down the target, wrapping up the match in the 37th over
    A cashier displays 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, Nov 15, 2016.
    Rupee rises, traders differ on whether central bank is intervening
    Some traders said that the rupee’s dip from the session highs was likely on account of dollar buying by the Reserve Bank of India
    A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018.
    Indian rupee looks to build on momentum on positive Asian cues
    The Indian rupee will be looking to rise further versus the US dollar on Tuesday, on back of rise in Asian currencies and positive risk mood
    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu in this January 14, 2013 file picture. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
    2 civilians killed by Indian forces: Pakistan
    Condemning the killings and ceasefire violation, the Pakistani foreign office summoned the Indian envoy to register a protest, the statement said

    Opinion

    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding