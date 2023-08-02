Rupee to decline on poor risk appetite, weakness in Asian peers

The Indian rupee is expected to open lower on Wednesday on the back of a decline in Asian currencies and weak risk appetite after rating agency Fitch cut the US credit rating.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.32-82.34 to the US dollar compared with 82.2550 in the previous session.

"Let's see if today's session is any different from yesterday's and if there is a follow up to the opening move higher (on USD/INR)," a forex trader at a bank said.