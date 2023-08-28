Hasina directs officials to counter ‘disinformation’ against Universal Pension Scheme

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed officials to counter a “disinformation campaign” against the government’s Universal Pension Scheme by raising awareness about the benefits of the scheme.
The newly introduced scheme has generated immense interest, with over 10,000 registrations already completed and over 1 million currently in progress, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain quoted Hasina as saying during the cabinet meeting on Monday.
However, false or negative propaganda is undermining this historic initiative, Hasina said and instructed the relevant authorities to convey accurate information to the public about the government's action, plans, and the benefits people would receive from this initiative.
She said people are encouraged to actively participate in this initiative with full awareness, according to Mahbub.
The prime minister advised everyone to stay vigilant and not be influenced by any misleading propaganda.