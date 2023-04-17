Central banks have yet to script final act of inflation fight as risks rise

The prospect of inflation falling alongside a gradual return to the pre-pandemic state of affairs is implicit in how central banks are framing the path forward.

Among the Fed, ECB and BoE, only the British central bank projects a recession will be needed to slow inflation - only a mild one at that. The ECB expects to win its inflation battle with no change in the unemployment rate. U.S. central bank officials have split the difference, projecting a modest one-percentage-point rise in the unemployment rate this year from its near-historic low of 3.5%, and slow, but continued, economic growth.

Against that outlook, Fed policymakers last month indicated that one more quarter-percentage-point rate increase at their May 2-3 meeting, which would raise the policy rate to the 5.00%-5.25% range, could be the last of this tightening cycle.

The BoE and ECB are likely further from rate-hike pauses, but a Fed halt would send a powerful signal that the era of synchronised tightening is over, with central bankers entering a holding pattern to wait for the impact of tighter financial conditions and normalising economies to be felt on prices.

'UNTIL THE LABOR MARKET QUITS'

That is where the data and the narrative part ways.

There have been some notable declines in inflation across Europe and the US Yet they have been driven by the most volatile components - particularly energy costs - while underlying inflation, especially in the most labor-intensive industries, has been slower to move.

While the core ECB expectation is for falling profits, improving supply chains and lower energy prices to bring down inflation, some officials worry that, in a world of labor scarcity, that won't be enough.

"It is not a given that we will return to price stability over the medium term," even after the fastest rate hikes on record, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned last week during a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

Martins Kazaks, Latvia's central bank chief, said the risk of a recession was still "non-trivial," with a host of factors still putting pressure on prices.

"Corporate profit margins still remain high, wage pressures are strong and the labor market is tight," Kazaks told Reuters. "All these point to the view that inflation persistence is relatively strong and that rates still need to go up."

For the Fed, different policymakers offer different ideas about the forces that will lower inflation as high interest rates slowly cool demand.

Fed staff and a growing number of market participants and economists, however, don't see it working out absent a recession - something that Jason Furman, a Harvard University professor who was the top White House economic adviser in the Obama administration from 2013 to 2017, feels is implicit in policymakers' projections even if they avoid the word.

The U.S. unemployment rate has never risen one percentage point over nine months without a recession, and the 0.4% growth in gross domestic product projected for 2023 would, after a strong first quarter, mean output would shrink for the rest of the year.