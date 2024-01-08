Why is Germany's economy struggling in 2024?

PROTESTS

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition has watered down proposals in its hastily reworked budget to cut diesel subsidies. However, the president of the German Farmers' Association said this did not go far enough and kept plans for nationwide rallies this week.

The Christmas truce declared by the GDL train drivers' union also ended on Monday. GDL plans a strike that would last several days as a wage dispute with rail operator Deutsche Bahn continues.

Deutsche Bahn presented a new offer on Friday which it hopes will resolve the dispute, but it is also seeking an injunction to stop the industrial action. GDL is studying the new proposal.

BUDGET TURMOIL

Scholz's three-party coalition announced an agreement on the key points of the draft budget for 2024 in December following weeks of negotiations after the Constitutional Court ruling threw the government's finances into disarray.

As sought by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, an advocate of budgetary rigour, Germany will reinstate its cap on new net borrowing in 2024 and fill funding gaps worth a total 17 billion euros largely with cost savings.

This will drag further on already insipid growth. Three leading German economic institutes cut their 2024 economic growth forecasts saying the budget crisis was delaying the recovery.

Ifo now expects Germany to grow by 0.9% next year instead of 1.4%, while RWI cut its forecast to 0.8% from 1.1% and DIW dropped its prediction to 0.6% from 1.2%.

"Uncertainty is currently delaying the recovery, as it increases consumers' propensity to save and reduces the willingness of companies and private households to invest," said Ifo's head of forecasts Timo Wollmershaeuser.

WEAKENED COALITION

The budget wrangling has raised tensions in the already loveless three-way coalition and polls show the big winners of the crisis are the opposition conservatives and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Increased tensions and the need to focus on finishing the 2024 budget agreement are delaying structural reforms promised by the government when it took office including cutting bureaucracy, bringing online access to hundreds of government services, achieving ambitious plans for net zero emissions and the modernisation of public transport.