India's economy sustaining recent growth momentum, inflation slowing: RBI

"Domestic service sector activity will continue to be led by the rebound in contact-intensive services and the resilience in construction activity," it added.

Based on partial data available for April 2023 and assuming an implied GDP growth of 5.1% for Q4 of 2022/23, the economic activity index now casts GDP growth for Q1 2023/24 at 7.6%, RBI said.

India's annual retail inflation eased to 4.7% in April from 5.66% the previous month, data earlier this month showed.

The RBI said the inflation momentum is turning out to be softer than anticipated on account of a fall in wheat prices, the fifth consecutive monthly decline in prices of oils and fats and the third consecutive monthly decline in the prices of eggs.

"The fall in headline inflation was on account of the combined impact of monetary policy tightening, supply augmenting measures and a favourable base effect," RBI said.