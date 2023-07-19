    বাংলা

    IMF says Russia exit from Ukraine grain deal risks adding to global food inflation

    An IMF spokesperson said the global lender would continue to carefully monitor ongoing developments in the region and their impact on global food insecurity

    Reuters
    Published : 19 July 2023, 02:41 PM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 02:41 PM

    The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said Russia's exit from a deal allowing Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea worsens the global food security outlook and risks adding to food inflation, especially for low-income countries.

    "The discontinuation of the initiative impacts the food supply to countries that rely heavily on shipments from Ukraine, in particular in North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia," the fund said. "It worsens the food security outlook and risks adding to global food inflation, especially for low-income countries."

