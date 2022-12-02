Inflation may be peaking, but doubts emerge about its decline

But he also nodded beyond the world's central banks to a needed supply-side solution to rising prices.

"Where is production going to come from?" he said. "People should be trying to produce more to combat the inflation trends that are going on."

So far, and particularly in the United States, the actions of central banks have not had an appreciable impact on core elements of the economy, particularly the job market. But they have also not made substantial progress in lowering inflation from current high levels - around 6% in the US, more than 10% in Europe and the United Kingdom.

It may be peaking. Inflation slowed in Europe in November for the first time in 17 months, and has been edging down in the US since June.

In remarks this week, Fed chair Jerome Powell gave his most detailed account yet of forces that may pull inflation down in coming months, including a decline in new rental leases that will eventually pull down the headline averages, and falling goods inflation.

However, officials are aligned that prices are still rising too fast, and increasingly on the idea that solutions will need to be forged beyond monetary policy.

"Prices are still too high," deputy US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview. "While the Fed has primary responsibility ... we are doing everything we can on the supply side," including releasing oil from a strategic reserve to public investments in microchip production and training programs meant to improve the supply of available workers.

But those are long term fixes for what is, at the moment, an acute short term problem that has led the Fed and other central bankers to risk a recession, through steadily rising interest rates, to reach the 2% target. In the case of the Fed that involves putting other countries at risk as well because of the dollar's global dominance.

Some are beginning to question, as a new normal emerges, whether it's worth it.

Former International Monetary Fund chief economist Olivier Blanchard, currently a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, has long supported a higher inflation target, arguing that the costs of 2% versus 4% inflation are minimal, while the higher rate gives central bank's more policy space to manage the economy.