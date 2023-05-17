Provisional estimate suggests Bangladesh’s per capita income has fallen to $2,765

Bangladesh’s per capita income has fallen by $28, or 1 percent, to $2,765 year-on-year, according to the provisional estimate by the national statistics agency

The income counted in dollars slipped as the taka depreciated against the greenback, and the population grew in the latest census, an official at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said after the publication of the data on Tuesday while explaining the reasons for the drop.

In the final count for the year 2021-22, Bangladesh's per capita income was $2,793.