    Provisional estimate suggests Bangladesh’s per capita income has fallen to $2,765

    The income counted in dollars has slipped as the taka has depreciated against the greenback, and census shows population growth

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 May 2023, 07:32 PM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 07:32 PM

    Bangladesh’s per capita income has fallen by $28, or 1 percent, to $2,765 year-on-year, according to the provisional estimate by the national statistics agency

    The income counted in dollars slipped as the taka depreciated against the greenback, and the population grew in the latest census, an official at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said after the publication of the data on Tuesday while explaining the reasons for the drop.

    In the final count for the year 2021-22, Bangladesh's per capita income was $2,793.

    In taka, BBS data showed, the per capita income in 2022-23 has increased by 12 percent to Tk 270,414. It counted per capita income with $1 valued at Tk 97.81.

    Ziauddin Ahmed, the director at the BBS’s national accounting wing, said Bangladesh’s population was 169.8 million when the 2021-22 per capita income was counted. It has grown to 170.7 million in the final data of the census, affecting the per capita income.

    Also, dollar prices have skyrocketed due to headwinds in the global economy, he said.

