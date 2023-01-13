North America aims to make 25% of what it imports from Asia, Mexico says

Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

Ebrard was speaking about the outcome of meetings this week in Mexico City between US President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ebrard said four representatives from each country will work on the import substitution scheme previously outlined by Lopez Obrador on Tuesday. He did not say how quickly the region planned to achieve the target.