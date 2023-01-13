    বাংলা

    North America aims to make 25% of what it imports from Asia, Mexico says

    Mexican foreign minister said they will need to invest in order to accelerate the process which would increase the country's growth by two percentage points

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Jan 2023, 09:18 AM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2023, 09:34 AM

    Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

    Ebrard was speaking about the outcome of meetings this week in Mexico City between US President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    Ebrard said four representatives from each country will work on the import substitution scheme previously outlined by Lopez Obrador on Tuesday. He did not say how quickly the region planned to achieve the target.

    Mexico will need to invest in order to accelerate the process, Ebrard said, noting that such investments would increase the country's growth by two percentage points.

    Ebrard also said that the United States and Canada will participate in Mexico's plans to boost solar energy output and develop industry in the northern border state of Sonora.

    Leaders from the three countries vowed on Tuesday to tighten economic ties, produce more goods regionally and boost semiconductor output after meeting in Mexico City.

    RELATED STORIES
    Passengers from China's Xiamen arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport after China reopens its borders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan 9, 2023.
    China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets
    Due to the country's reopening, Goldman Sachs expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6% this year, versus a contraction forecast previously
    A person walks past the US Capitol building at sunset as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives reconvenes on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Jan 9, 2023.
    Washington creeps toward a debt catastrophe, again
    The US economy would almost certainly fall into recession if the government was forced to miss payments on things like soldiers' salaries or Social Security benefits for the elderly
    People wearing face masks walk on a street, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, December 13, 2022.
    China's on the move again
    Mobility and spending data, from subway passenger traffic in three of China's biggest cities to flight volumes to box office collections, show upticks since late December
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul 16, 2019.
    Pakistan forex reserves sink to $4.3bn
    The drop was due to external debt repayments, the State Bank of Pakistan says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher