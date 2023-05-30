Taking reformative steps in election year is a challenging job: Sayema Bidisha

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has a daunting task ahead of him on June 1.

With the election approaching early next year and Bangladesh economy facing numerous challenges from all aspects at present, the budget proposals he is set to deliver next Thursday might be one of the crucial ones in his four and a half years on the job.

According to projections, the size budget of the upcoming fiscal year may reach Tk 7.5 trillion.

Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha, a Dhaka University economics professor, believes Kamal would be better off by focusing on two important things being debated in the public sphere at the moment - inflation and collecting direct taxes to reduce income and wealth inequalities.