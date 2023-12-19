Ukraine economy heads for tough 2024 as Western aid concerns grow

Ukraine's embattled economy can weather the next few months until foreign aid arrives, but 2024 is certain to be tougher than this year and Kyiv will need to rely more heavily on its own resources.

Ukraine hopes to plug next year's $43 billion budget deficit mostly with foreign financial aid including 18.5 billion euros from the European Union and more than $8 billion from a US package that also contains vital military assistance.

Both packages have been blocked so far - by Republicans in the US Congress and by Hungary in the European Union - but should eventually pass, though a question mark lingers over US financial aid, economists and foreign diplomats said.

Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Kyiv has ploughed all of its revenue into defence and the military, while spending on everything from pensions to social payments has been covered by tens of billions of dollars of foreign aid.