China's exports, imports shrink as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt demand

The bleak October trade figures highlight the challenge for policymakers in China as exports had been one of the few bright spots for the struggling economy .

Outbound shipments in October shrank 0.3% from a year earlier, a sharp turnaround from a 5.7% gain in September, official data showed on Monday, and well below analysts' expectations for a 4.3% increase. It was the worst performance since May 2020.

The data suggests demand remains frail overall, heaping more pressure on the country's manufacturing sector and threatening any meaningful economic revival in the face of persistent COVID-19 curbs, protracted property weakness and global recession risks.