Bangladesh to build waste-fuelled power plant in Narayanganj

The government will construct a waste-fuelled power plant at Jalkuri in Narayanganj City.

The Power Division signed an agreement with UD Environmental Equipment Technology Company Ltd, Everbright Environmental Protection Technical Equipment (Changzhou) Ltd and SABS Syndicate Consortium at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday to set up the plant.

According to the agreement, the consortium will generate electricity from wastage at the 6MW plant for the next 20 years.

Power from the plant will cost 20.91 cents per unit.