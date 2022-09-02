    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to build waste-fuelled power plant in Narayanganj

    The authorities will collect waste materials from Narayanganj, other big cities and villages

    The government will construct a waste-fuelled power plant at Jalkuri in Narayanganj City.

    The Power Division signed an agreement with UD Environmental Equipment Technology Company Ltd, Everbright Environmental Protection Technical Equipment (Changzhou) Ltd and SABS Syndicate Consortium at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday to set up the plant.

    According to the agreement, the consortium will generate electricity from wastage at the 6MW plant for the next 20 years.

    Power from the plant will cost 20.91 cents per unit.

    The authorities will collect waste materials from Narayanganj, other big cities and villages, Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam said during the signing of the agreement.

    “Currently plenty of wastes are being produced in the rural areas. Natural balance will be spoiled if the proper management of the produced wastes in rural areas is not done.

    “Piles of wastages will cover up all canals and rivers. That is why we will generate electricity by burning waste materials collected from rural areas,” the minister said.

    “The government is approving small waste-fuelled power plants in some municipalities. The production of power from wastages will not remain limited to cities.”

    State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid and Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Salina Hayat Ivy were present during the event.

    “Efforts are ongoing to increase the range of renewable energy through multiple sources. Research on power from solar, wind, water and wastage is underway. The aspect of using hydrogen fuel is also there in the government’s plan,” Nasrul said.

