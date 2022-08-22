Indian rupee inches towards record low on yuan weakness

The Indian rupee was trading lower versus the dollar on Monday as China's yuan led a broader decline in Asian currencies on concerns over the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

The rupee was trading at 79.86 per US dollar by 0542 GMT, down from 79.7750 in the previous session, edging closer to its Jul 19 record low of 80.0650.

The dollar index on Monday reached 108.285, the highest since July 15. The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 6.8518 to the dollar, the lowest in nearly two years, after China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin, adding to last week's easing measures.