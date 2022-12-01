    বাংলা

    Government gets powers to change energy prices in ‘special circumstances’

    President Md Abdul Hamid signs an amended ordinance on the matter amid turmoil in the energy market over the Russia-Ukraine war

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2022, 03:06 PM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2022, 03:06 PM

    President Md Abdul Hamid has assented to an amendment to the ordinance to change energy prices, giving the government the powers to lower or raise the prices of electricity and fuel directly in ‘special circumstances’.

    The constitutional figurehead signed the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 on Thursday.

    The ceremonial head of state issues an ordinance on emergency matters when parliament is not in session. The ordinance is presented in the session of parliament after the issuance.

    When the government raised fuel prices in August, the decision was challenged in the High Court as only the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, or BERC, had the powers to adjust energy prices following a process set by the law.

    The government then moved to change the law to avoid complications, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after the the cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to amend the ordinance amid turmoil in the energy market over the Russia-Ukraine war.

    The BERC faces some problems, for example, Anwarul said, when sometimes it cannot coordinate properly on an urgent basis in case of immediate needs.

    Asked whether the power, energy and mineral resources ministry would be able to change fuel prices any time, he said, "The BERC will do it at normal times, the ministry will do it in special circumstances."

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh Bank suspends 100 LCs for over-invoicing, says governor
    100 LCs halted due to over-invoicing: BB
    Governor Abdur Rouf says the central bank is trying to prevent trade-based money-laundering via misinvoicing
    Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn as central bank sells more dollars
    Reserves fall to $33.86bn
    The central bank continues to sell dollars to banks as the demand for the greenback remains high
    India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
    India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter
    Asia's third-largest economy is expected to post annual growth of 6.2% in the three months to Sept 31, down from explosive growth of 13.5% in the previous quarter
    Trade unions protest during a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rakapaksa and his cabinet, blaming them for creating the country's worst economic crisis in decades, in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 28, 2022.
    Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 61% in November
    The pace of food inflation slowed from an all-time high of 94.9% in September

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher