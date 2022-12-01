Government gets powers to change energy prices in ‘special circumstances’

President Md Abdul Hamid has assented to an amendment to the ordinance to change energy prices, giving the government the powers to lower or raise the prices of electricity and fuel directly in ‘special circumstances’.

The constitutional figurehead signed the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 on Thursday.

The ceremonial head of state issues an ordinance on emergency matters when parliament is not in session. The ordinance is presented in the session of parliament after the issuance.