    বাংলা

    Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria

    The cargo of 26,000 tonnes of corn had originally been destined for Lebanon

    Reuters
    Published : 14 August 2022, 03:37 PM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 03:37 PM

    The first ship to depart Ukraine under a deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources said, after the vessel had been sailing with its transponder off.

    The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni set sail from Ukraine's Odesa port on Aug 1 under the deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, but its location had not been clear in the past days without the transponder.

    The cargo of 26,000 tonnes of corn had originally been destined for Lebanon, which has been suffering an economic crisis that has plunged about half of its population into food insecurity.

    However, the original buyer refused the delivery over quality concerns and the ship sailed to Turkey, docking in Mersin on Aug 11.

    When it set sail again the following day, it did not keep its transponder on. Two shipping sources, one of them in Tartous, confirmed to Reuters on Sunday that the ship was approaching the northwest Syrian port.

    Ukraine has previously accused Syria of importing at least 150,000 tonnes of grain it said was plundered from Ukrainian warehouses after Russia's invasion in February. Russia has denied stealing Ukrainian grain.

    Ukraine cut off diplomatic ties with Syria in June after Damascus recognised the independence of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

    The Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon sent Reuters a statement from the Ministry of Transport, which said it was "not responsible for vessel and cargo after it has left the Ukraine, moreover after vessel's departure from (a) foreign port".

    "Our task has been to reopen seaports for grain cargo and it has been done," the statement said, adding it had no information about the position of the vessel or cargo destination.

    Meanwhile, the UN-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Ethiopia in the coming days, a UN official said. It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo bound for Africa since Russia sent troops into Ukraine and under the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Read full story

    And the first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under the deal arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, the Joint Coordination Centre based in the Turkish city, said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Government to sell rice at Tk 15 per kg under FFP for the poor from Sept 1
    Tk 15 per kg rice for the poor from Sept 1
    Government will sell the staple under its FFP scheme
    Bangladesh Bank caps difference between dollar buying and selling rates at Tk 1
    BB caps difference between dollar buying and selling rates
    Bangladesh Bank took the decision in a meeting with foreign exchange dealers and bankers amid a lingering crisis over the supply of the dollar
    Bangladesh will make adjustments once global fuel prices drop
    Fuel prices will be adjusted after global market stabilises: PM
    The ongoing power crisis will abate once coal-fuelled power plants come into operation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says
    India's July inflation eases to 6.71% as some commodity prices fall
    Some commodity prices fall in India
    The South Asian country's inflation eases for the third month in a row, helped by a slower increase in food and fuel prices

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher