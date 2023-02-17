    বাংলা

    UK retail sales unexpectedly rise but gloom seen persisting

    Fuel sales rose, reflecting a fall in prices, and discounting helped boost sales for online retailers as well as jewellers, cosmetic stores and carpet and furnishing shops

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Feb 2023, 07:55 AM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2023, 07:55 AM

    British retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose by 0.5% in monthly terms in January but the overall picture remained one of weak demand from inflation-hit consumers, official data on Friday.

    A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.3% fall in sales last month compared with December. Sterling fell slightly against the US dollar and the euro after the data was published

    Sales fell by 5.1% compared with January last year.

    Sales volumes in December fell more deeply than previously reported, dropping by 1.2% from November rather than the original estimate of a 1.0% decline.

    "After December's steep fall, retail sales picked up slightly in January, although the general trend remains one of decline," ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said in a statement.

    Fuel sales rose, reflecting a fall in prices, and discounting helped boost sales for online retailers as well as jewellers, cosmetic stores and carpet and furnishing shops, Morgan said.

    But clothing store sales fell back sharply having risen for four months and food store sales fell again as consumers hunted for cheaper products to ease their cost-of-living squeeze.

    Britain's economy is widely expected to fall into a recession this year and the consumer confidence index published by polling firm GfK last month showed households close to their gloomiest since at least 1974.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bank of Japan.
    With Japan's new central bank boss, Kishida bids farewell to Abenomics
    Japan's new central bank chief Kazuo Ueda, a university professor who has kept a low profile despite strong credentials as a monetary policy expert, ticked some important boxes
    5m poor families to get rice at Tk 15 a kg for 5 months: food minister
    Rice at Tk 15 a kg for 5m families
    The government plans to provide over 10 million families with 10 kg of rice under the VGF programme in the upcoming Ramadan
    World Bank President David Malpass attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, US, December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
    WB's Malpass on surprise exit: Four years is a long time
    Malpass, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump, said the end of the bank's fiscal year was a good time for a transition
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019. REUTERS
    Pakistan forex reserves rise to $3.193bn
    The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.702 billion, the bank said in a statement

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher