UK retail sales unexpectedly rise but gloom seen persisting

British retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose by 0.5% in monthly terms in January but the overall picture remained one of weak demand from inflation-hit consumers, official data on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.3% fall in sales last month compared with December. Sterling fell slightly against the US dollar and the euro after the data was published

Sales fell by 5.1% compared with January last year.

Sales volumes in December fell more deeply than previously reported, dropping by 1.2% from November rather than the original estimate of a 1.0% decline.