In 2022, there was a lot of pressure on the currency, causing its value to go down and creating economic problems because of a system with multiple exchange rates, he said, adding that It's good news that Bangladesh is now working with the IMF to get rid of this system.

“But also, you see in Bangladesh, an informal exchange market being developed to circumvent some of the capital controls that were put in place.”

Furthermore, there are ongoing tensions in the country's financial markets, which may escalate in the future, he said.

According to Hans, Bangladesh was the last South Asian country to withdraw the COVID-19 support measures that aided both firms and domestic banks. As a result, the true quality of loans and assets was hidden.

“And very likely, the nonperforming loans were much larger than it was officially recognised, and we see now also slowly an increase in those nonperforming loans. So the challenges are there.”

Hans believes the key to Bangladesh moving away from ad hoc measures is to decrease economic distortions.

“Whether that is supporting firms or supporting individual banks or whether that is import restrictions or capital controls, they have created distortions in the economy, which makes it very difficult to put a country on a sustainable growth bus.”

Hans said that the recent report from the World Bank highlights that approximately 1 percent of foreign currency exchange and 3.6 percent of remittances are flowing into the country's informal sector.

It is crucial to make the country more inclusive and to have more people involved in the economy, Hans said.

Hans said that Bangladesh has achieved considerable success in the readymade garment sector, generating employment opportunities primarily for women and earning export revenues.

However, despite a dynamic economy, the country's export pattern has remained unchanged over time, with no new initiatives in other sectors - a typically uncommon situation.