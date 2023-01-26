Pakistani rupee drops sharply, removal of unofficial controls rattles market

The Pakistani rupee plummeted about 5% in early open market trading on Thursday against the US dollar, according to trade data, in a second day of turmoil in the domestic currency market after unofficial controls were removed.

The rupee fell 1.2% in the open market on Wednesday after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the currency, saying it caused "artificial" distortions for an economy in desperate need of International Monetary Fund help.

The official, or inter-bank, rate, which remained largely unchanged a day earlier, also saw the rupee lose nearly 3% of its value on Thursday.