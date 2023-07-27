Global central banks begin policy shift as inflation cools

Top central banks continued with another round of interest rate hikes this week despite cooling inflation, but have now switched in unison to a more cautious posture about further moves in a sign that a year-long round of global monetary tightening could be at an end.

The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank delivered quarter-percentage-point rate increases this week, as expected, and left open the option of further hikes if inflation didn't continue a decline that has started to come faster than expected on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Bank of England is expected to raise rates again next week following similar positive inflation news, while the Bank of Japan, which meets on Friday, is expected to at least open debate on plans to bring its ultra-loose policies to an end.

Yet the hike-first rhetoric, common among top policymakers since last year, has now been coupled with a broader view of how prices are evolving alongside the economy as a whole, a more comprehensive approach that could allow slower job and economic growth to serve as its own evidence that inflation will continue to fall.